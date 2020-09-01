Editor:
I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with our Clerk of Court, Roger Eaton, for over 6 years. The massive innovations he has spearheaded regarding local public land records benefit people buying or selling their first home, Realtors, real estate developers, and investment purchasers.
For the first time in Charlotte County’s history, people can now, through the Clerk’s e-Certify program, obtain certified official land records online. The Clerk’s office now provides, online for viewing, deeds recorded since 1921 through the present. Clerk Eaton also went online with a Property Fraud Alert program which is both simple and free to use. After you sign up, the program automatically sends you an e-mail or text notice anytime something is publicly recorded related to your Charlotte County property.
All of these programs are efficient, easy to use, and incredibly convenient, whether you’re a commercial Realtor like myself or a family purchasing its very first home. Clerk Eaton has lived in Charlotte County for 22 years. Clerk Eaton cares deeply about his community, and these user-friendly programs demonstrate his commitment to his fellow Charlotte County citizens.
Clerk Eaton proactively identifies ways to improve the Clerk’s office, then confidently addresses them with practical, cost effective solutions, which is exactly what public officials are supposed to do. Thank you Clerk Eaton for an excellent first term; you’ve earned my vote on Nov. 3.
Danny Nix
Punta Gorda
