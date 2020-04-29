Editor:
I would like to recognize the efforts of a constitutional officer that may not immediately spring to mind during our current COVID-19 environment, and that is our Clerk of the Court, Roger Eaton. Roger has been an active and engaged participant in briefings and he and his team are using technology and online platforms to keep our system running smoothly.
His office’s website was already set up for citizens to conduct business online. Whether it is making online payments, searching for court case information, and electronically filing court and recording documents.
Roger and his team are always community focused, but that commitment is all the more evident now. In this new normal, it’s more important than ever to acknowledge dedication to service, safety, and excellence.
Carrie Walsh
Punta Gorda
