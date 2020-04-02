Editor:

Charlotte County needs a different Clerk of Court. A victim of sexual harassment, discrimination and threats was recently paid $68,000 for her treatment at the hands of Clerk Eaton. Additionally, there was an "investigation board" who determined that Eaton had done nothing inappropriate.

Do you really think this "board" was going to find in any other manner against their buddy? I submit the findings of the board were pre-determined before the case was ever brought up to them. If ever there were a case for "me too"....this is it. Sexual aggression by a boss/employer should be harshly dealt with. Hopefully Eaton will be voted out of office and replaced with someone who has some respect for women.

Additionally, and keep this in mind....the money paid to his victim was taxpayer money. Should taxpayer money be spent to allow someone to pay and prey on female employees? I don't think so.

Milt Bell

St. Simons Island, Ga.

(Boca Grande)

