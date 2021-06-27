Editor:
Which is better, too much federal government or too little; central control or free state enterprise. Our country has gone through some major economic and government changes throughout its history.
Back in the early 1900s the pejorative term, Robber Baron, was correctly coined. Many barons did profit at the worker’s expense. Collective bargaining was needed and unions were created. Balance restored.
A few years later that pendulum reset the balance in the opposite direction. Many have blamed aggressive unions for the loss of the steel industry in Pittsburgh; government jobs to be more stable and having better wages and better security than private enterprise.
Our government’s collecting taxes and redistribution toward larger endeavors resulted in many needed programs and services. But, at its best, government employment has been expressed as a “Zero-Sum game”. Government needs private industry. That is the only place where capital is created.
For the previous four years, leadership has focused more on free enterprise, greater private employment, immigration control, an emphasis of individual rights and responsibilities and leading from a position of strength when dealing with our international partners.
Under current leadership, this pendulum has rapidly swung back, through the center, and focuses more on federal government jobs, employment quotas, minimum wage hikes, open immigration, forgiveness of debt, individual censorship and appeasement when dealing internationally.
Globalism is our current direction. However, we need to take care of ourselves first if we ever expect to be good caregivers. How many caregivers do you know who died first?
Jerry O’Halloran
Punta Gorda
