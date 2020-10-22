Editor:
Most people are offended by Trump’s immorality, compulsive lying, and divisive speeches. However some people just like the way he talks. They like his unhinged attacks on our government and the Democrats while maintaining a laser focus on “his people.” After four years of scandals and chaos, he wants us to believe that our country’s current problems are the fault of someone else. With his failure to manage the pandemic and social unrest, he wants us to believe only he can fix the broken economy.
Trump’s approach going forward is to promise more tax cuts and debt with no real investment in infrastructure. With massive corporate stock buy backs, low interest rates and few other investment choices, the Stock Market has soared. The stock market however is not the economy. The Ryan – McConnell tax cut for corporations and the wealthy has failed to grow the nation’s GDP while adding trillions in debt. His trade wars and tariffs have failed to reduce the U.S. trade deficit or increase factory output.
Joe Biden promises to fund his economic recovery plan with sensible tax increases on people making over $400,000 and by closing tax loopholes for the wealthy. His progressive tax rates would help reduce income inequity that has worsened over decades of tax cuts for the wealthy. He proposes to use those taxes to fund infrastructure improvements and clean energy projects. Smart investments in infrastructure have always led to real GDP growth and good paying jobs.
Liberty and justice for all.
Bob Hoeltzel
Englewood
