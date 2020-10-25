Editor:
The most important issue in the presidential election in November is the economy!
With a good economy, more people have jobs, small businesses and large ones prosper and can produce goods and services to provide to more people. More people can buy goods and services which keeps more people employed.
Most western democracies, such as the United States have developed some government intervention to protect consumers such as Medicare, welfare and social security.
Check the record on social security. Before 1983, social security was not taxable. In 1983, Joe Biden voted in favor of taxing 50% of social security and it passed in Congress. In 1993, Joe Biden was the deciding vote in raising the percentage taxed on social security from 50% to 85% He is not a friend to retirees or working people.
Now Biden wants to tax 401ks and IRAs, and he wants to introduce a 3% annual tax on our homes.
President Trump achieved the greatest economy for jobs this country has ever had before the China virus attacked us. He is bringing the economy back and will bring it back. Put aside personal issues. Our one issue to vote on is to keep our economy going. It means jobs, which helps all of us.
Kelly Pike
Englewood
