Editor:
Recently it has been reported that humans cause 99.9999 percent of global warming. Assuming this latest reporting is accurate, why must the United States take the lead and negatively impact our economy, while the rest of the world population watches (we are only 4.4% of the world population)?
Ric Campbell
Punta Gorda
