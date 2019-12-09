Editor:
I read your newspaper regularly everyday before leaving for work. Today I was so offended by your choice of comics in the editorial section that I called and left a message, but it still bothered me all day. The cartoon of the doctor telling the patient he had cancer and the patient insisting he did not and then relating this to Trump not believing what he is told and asking the patient if he voted for Trump in my opinion was wrong on every level.
After losing several family and friends to cancer and being a survivor myself, the political parallel of this was absurd and beyond disturbing. Trust me when you are given that diagnosis you don't want to believe it . You make light of how the President says things that are inappropriate yet here you are doing the exact same thing.
Denise Edwards
Port Charlotte
