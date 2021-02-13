Editor:
I would like to comment on your egregious falsehood in your Viewpoint editorial on February 7th titled "What should Black History month mean?" Along with other statements you stated Less than a year ago we saw George Floyd gunned down." You may have seen that , but the rest of the world saw George Floyd asphyxiated for over 12 minutes on a Minneapolis street.
How can you not know that and print an obvious fabrication? If it was a mistake how does the editorial board and the proof reader not see that, are they that ignorant of the facts? It is disinformation like this, intentional or not that people read and have visceral reactions and react to it in a negative way. I suggest in the future when you are lecturing to your readers about Black History and "what it should mean to all people and what we can learn from it" that you are truthful and research your facts. Statements to the contrary only degrade the rest of the editorial and put your other statements into question.
It is no wonder the media is viewed in such a negative light and the information they peddle is suspect and untrustworthy.
Rik Sills
Rotonda West
