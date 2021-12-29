The South Florida Sun Sentinel disagrees with Gov. DeSantis. It claims DeSantis makes a boogeyman out of CRT and that he wants to "ban" CRT from Florida colleges. DeSantis cannot ban anything from the colleges. He has a First Amendment right of Free Speech. So, he can give his opinion, and by so doing take the flack or support. Maybe his voice will be enough to get college administrators to "ban" CRT. If so, they will be the ones that ban the topic.
The Daily Sun at times has it both ways. The front section of the paper that deals with hard news is actually outsourced. So, unpopular articles can be shrugged off: "not ours." Notice their editorial is on the "Viewpoint" page. They are making an exception.
The editorial labels DeSantis "authoritarian." But no discussion of BLM and their weapons of violence and intimidation which was clear for anyone with a television set. Such weapons are the real tools of authoritarianism.
CRT teaches victimization, a topic Shelby Steele takes on. Steele was the real deal during the Civil Rights movement. Disenchanted and angry. As a college prof he became worried about the young Black men in his class. Too often, in his opinion, did they brush off poor performance with an excuse: racism. He argues that as a young man in the 1950s, before the movement began, his classmates were confident. His fear is that victimization taught by CRT could impact the young; his fervent hope that it does not.
