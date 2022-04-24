The editorial in the Daily Sun (April 19) about Wellen Park Charter School shows remarkable ignorance of what a charter school is. To say a school is “not needed” because it will be near a traditional public school is simply foolish. National and international results for U.S. traditional public school students have been declining for decades, and in fact, even the Florida Department of Education admits that charter schools do better on state tests than do the traditional schools, with minority students doing particularly well. If a parent desires a better outcome for their children, it is foolish to claim it is “not needed”.
Why should the location of the school be of concern? A charter school serves a different consumer than a traditional school. Charter schools are allowed to depart from the traditional school curriculum and pedagogy, which may well appeal to some concerned parents. It doesn’t even matter if it is across the street from a traditional school, any more than Publix and Winn Dixie should be required to locate at some distance from each other.
As to the teacher shortage, I interviewed the principal of the Babcock Charter school on radio some years back. Her teachers worked for less than “union” wages, but were overjoyed to be free of the heavy bureaucracy of the traditional schools. And finally, a charter school in Florida must be nonprofit. With 60 schools in service in Florida, it doesn’t appear that this charter applicant is here to “make quick money and fail.”
