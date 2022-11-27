November is Epilepsy Awareness Month. Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder in the United Sates, after migraine, stroke and Alzheimer's Disease. In fact, one in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. In Florida, 400,000 people are diagnosed with the disorder. Despite the prevalence of epilepsy, the public is largely unaware about how to respond to or even recognize a seizure.
Here at Epilepsy Services of Southwest Florida, our goal is to assist in the process of empowering our patients toward self-management with a goal of being able to lead as close to a normal life as possible.
ESSWFL is celebrating over 50 years of providing uninsured patients with low or no cost medical, prescription and case management services. These services include access to consultation with neurologists, diagnostic testing and assistance accessing medications. Additionally, we offer prevention and educational programs to the community at large.
Please visit our website, www.epilepsy-services.org to learn more about epilepsy, seizure recognition, and first aid or to make a financial contribution.
To schedule a free training for your workplace, school, or social club, please contact Barbara Coleman, executive director, at bcoleman@esswfl.org.
