Editor:
I think all of our elected officials could use more support. Those elected have to make decisions. Sometimes the decisions need to be made in seconds, as with law enforcement. And sometimes the decisions are close calls, as with commissioners, meaning close to half the people want one thing while the other half wants something else.
We are blessed enough to get to vote, or run for office, in this country. Whoever wins their election should be maturely supported and respected. I am so tired of all the hatefulness and division. Remember the lessons of our youth in sportsmanship. Don't be poor sports. Don't be hateful. Write to your elected official with what your opinion is. Then let them have the very tough job of making the decisions.
While I am writing, don't forget to do your research on candidates, keeping in mind the source. I prefer hearing straight from the horse's mouth, so I go read what they put on social media, and watch speeches on CSpan and on Florida TV.
Ellie Decker
Englewood
