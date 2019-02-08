Editor:
Roe v Wade is a law passed in 1973 that essentially protects woman’s right to make decisions regarding their pregnancy. It followed the '60s where the country burst out of a puritan heritage into a free love, drugs and music era of Woodstock. It could be viewed as a cultural revolution that emboldened the young people to live a less restrictive lifestyle. As a result, the awareness of unwanted pregnancies and the dismal choices propelled a movement to protect women from back alley abortion clinics.
So, they demanded and won the right to chose abortion and to have those abortions in a safe environment. What has evolved from there is nothing less than shameful. Thirty-seven years later we are not educating youngsters on abstinence or prevention effectively enough to greatly eliminate the need for abortion. We are not educating them about the realities of abortion. Instead we protect Roe v Wade so rabidly that we now sanction full term abortions in many places.
It seems to be the prevailing belief that anti-abortionists are Bible toting, fundamentalist so we can turn a deaf ear to the message.
In this day and age, the need for abortion should be all but eliminated. There are ways to prevent unwanted pregnancy. But that can only happen when the population is taught responsibility and educated on the realities of their choices. And it sure won’t happen when there are no consequences.
Margaret Grover
Englewood
