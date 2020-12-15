Editor:
Education has changed so much over the years. In the early 1900s very few students even made it to grade school, due to the lack of resources along with the low economy, children could not continue being enrolled and many were pulled away for child labor instead.
Education in the 21st Century now has a higher education level and different programs to help students stay in school. As a student I always just assumed school was a requirement we all had to do until we graduated. Later, as a teenager, I then realized how important it was to reach this level of education, and how many other countries didn’t have the same system and how extremely lucky we are to obtain a free education for everyone despite their condition or skin color.
I now work as one of the assistants to the superintendent of my local school district and I have come across many events where I am able to witness the hardships of children and how the school district helps them and finds a way to suit their needs. Working in the school system has helped me realize the ‘behind the scenes’ the schools has to go through, and how education has changed for the better for all students.
Vianey Contreras
Arcadia
