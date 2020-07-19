Ediotr:
Who is best for our schools?
Why did it take nearly a quarter million (including some from out-of-state contributions) to elect two Sarasota County school board members who each receive a salary of about $40,000, in races that are supposedly non-partisan? That’s what it took to put Bridget Ziegler and Shirley Brown on the board in 2018.
There’s more at stake than you might think. Two candidates, Tom Edwards and David Graham, are solid choices in the upcoming Sarasota County School Board election which takes place Aug. 18. Both are committed to safeguarding and improving the public school system in our area. Their opponents, Karen Rose and Eric Robinson, have direct ties to voucher programs which drain money from our public schools and into private schools.
Many of these private schools, primarily private religious schools, do not have to meet the same standards as our public institutions. Not for student results, not for teacher education/certification credentials, not for curriculum.
Whether or not you have family members enrolled in our public schools, it matters that we elect individuals committed to maximizing our resources. Florida ranks 45th in the country in its K-12 school standing. Surely we can do better…by electing Edwards and Graham.
Laura Curtiss
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.