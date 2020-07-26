Editor:
The headlines in this morning’s Herald Tribune are “Florida enters virus red zone.” We are certainly not doing well here in Florida. Why is that? Not due to this reason alone, but It seems that too many people have chosen to side with Donald Trump and his enablers instead of heeding the advice of our best scientists and doctors.
On July 11, the editorial piece in the opinion section of the Tribune was titled “Schools need time to get this right.” On August 18 we will be making choices for the school board that we must get right to protect our children and their teachers.
There is a side being taken on the impact of the virus urging that schools be open on time. I am concerned that political pressure could cause the schools to open too soon in spite of efforts to do it safely, and the possible consequences of that are unthinkable. I will be voting for Tom Edwards and David Graham for Sarasota County School Board.
Susette Bryan
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.