Editor:

Eileen at the Post Office in downtown Punta Gorda is such a gem. She makes you laugh while waiting in line just listening to her. She is the reason I drive the extra miles to that Post Office.

She is like a traffic director helping people navigate when they need help filling out paperwork while still getting customers through the line.

This world needs more enthusiastic people like her, because it is contagious. Thank you, Eileen, for your big smile, your energy and general caring of people.

Nancy Bowsher

Punta Gorda

