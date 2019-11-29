Editor:
Hello, this is the time of giving thanks. Enjoy your family, friends, and everything you have.
The container house has some of its windows. I think we will all be old and grey when it ever gets done. The pretty blue condos are selling, and the pool and other amenities are rapidly being put in. The purple restaurant has been painted a pretty red and grey, hopes to be open in November. The little houses by the park are looking like a lost cause. I hope not.
Parade plans are well underway. Everyone is welcome to join us. Hot dogs, chips and drinks are available after. Motorcycles, vintage cars, horses, bicycles and Red Hats, all are welcome to join in, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. Small towns are wonderful. Just show up.
Because of the parade, the monthly covered dish will take place Dec. 21, 6 p.m.
The finest luncheon, is Dec. 7, noon. Get your tickets now. Call Fran, 661-2342, for everything else call me, 629-3640..
Jesus Loves You Ministry is now under Ashley’s control, with the help of the board. I am sure she will do a great job. We are hoping to have a beautiful Christmas Tree in the Symphony of Trees with ornaments made by the homeless customers. Come by the First Baptist Church, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda, Nov. 29 – Dec. 8. This trees are all raffled off after the show.
Remember if you are downsizing or just cleaning out, we can use your stuff. Drop off at Cedarwood Street or call 979-5232.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.