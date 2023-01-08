Recently I had a plumber working on my sink who allegedly stole $14,000 from our credit cards which he charged to after taking photos of them. With the help of the police and credit card companies, he is in jail now with four charges, one of which is elder abuse.
"Abuse" means any willful act or threatened act by a relative, caregiver, or household member which causes or is likely to cause significant impairment to a vulnerable adult's physical, mental, financial or emotional health. Other types of elder abuse are: Neglect.. emotional or psychological abuse; financial abuse or self-neglect.
Until this happened, I never realized that the elder abuse charge even existed. After experiencing many difficulties working with the hurricane insurers, contractors and adjustors I come to the conclusion that a large portion of them should be charged with elder abuse.
Five signs of emotional abuse: They are hyper-critical or judgmental towards you. They ignore boundaries or invade your privacy. They are possessive and/or controlling and are manipulative.
They often dismiss you and your feelings. Abuse of older people can have serious physical and mental health, financial, and social consequences, including, for instance, physical injuries, premature mortality, depression, cognitive decline, financial devastation and placement in nursing homes.
What can I do if someone is taking advantage of an elderly person?
Here are some steps to consider taking: Talk to the older person; gather more information or evidence as to what is occurring, contact the older person's financial institution, contact your local Adult Protective Services (APS) office or contact law enforcement.
