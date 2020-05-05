Editor:
Governor DeSantis appointed a committee to open up the state of Florida. He appointed all of his cabinet members except Nikki Fried, secretary of agriculture.
Agriculture is the second largest industry in Florida and Fried is a Democrat. There are no scientists or doctors on this committee.
Now there are half a million people unemployed in Florida and they can't get their unemployment check, which they paid for in payroll deductions.
This is what you get when you election a politician instead of a leader.
Dick Doster
Punta Gorda
