Editor:
On April 4, I stood enjoying the unusually clear canal water and the snook that gathered at my dock light in Port Charlotte. Two days later, the water was suddenly deep green; visibility was inches not feet and the snook had diminished from 20-plus to a couple. As a homeowner and scientist, I needed to know why. My microscopic examination revealed a red tide bloom. I immediately warned Fish and Wildlife Commission who reported Charlotte Harbor blooms soon thereafter.
In the intervening 47 years since researching K. brevis growth as a new doctorial student we’ve amassed a lot of evidence on red tide, but we still have failed to resolve the problem. We do, however, have no shortage of speculation, finger-pointing, as well as scientific opinions.
For Charlotte Harbor, we’ve known that, at minimum, excessive nitrogen and phosphorus contribute to red tide. Ultimately, though, it’s a combination of interacting biogeochemical, hydrometerological, ecological factors and poor land use practices that are involved. Skeptics exclaim that red tides date back thousands of years. True, but through those millennia, it’s unlikely that Charlotte Harbor watershed was so hospitable to K. brevis.
K. brevis isn’t the villain but a symptom of a sick and perturbed precious resource. Let’s elect environmentally conscientious leaders that listen to scientists, land managers and regulators. As responsible stewards we must help heal the harbor together. It’s a win-win proposal. Our quality of life, economy and future are anchored in a healthy harbor and the surrounding lands we call home
Richard Whitman
Port Charlotte
