When voting this year, try to think of two important things: trust and transparency. You should be able to trust your local elected officials. You should be able to trust those who you have elected, to do the right thing.
In the day and age of polarizing politics, we have become too complacent with having elected officials betray our trust, and attempt to hide their trust actions and words. Nothing will change if nothing changes. We must elect new voices, which is especially important for North Port, which hasn't seen a county commissioner from within its own city in over 23 years.
We need new leaders who will restore trust, truth, and transparency. Electing career politicians who have demonstrated self-serving behavior, even if they are a member of your preferred party, will never move us forward. I will restore trust and transparency to local government. I'm an open book, and have signed an open government pledge. We need new voices, and new ideas.
Cory Hutchinson
North Port
