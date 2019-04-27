Editor:
Your informative article on April 19, “What the report says about obstruction,” listed 10 findings by Mueller's investigators of possible obstruction of justice by President Trump.
However, in your companion article, “What does our community say about the report,” you gave a sampling of what our local representatives had to say, and it was troubling.
Not one of them, duly elected to defend the rule of law, had the courage or decency to honestly reflect on the contents of the report. All were willing to forget the wrongdoing exposed in the report, opting to move on like it never happened.
Once again, party loyalty reveals its dark side.
Bill Ross
Punta Gorda
