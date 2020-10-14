Editor:
I am persuaded that the politicians representing us in Tallahassee and D.C. are not acting in the best interests of our community. Why haven’t they protected us from the toxic effects of red tide and blue-green algae? They claim to be environmental supporters. Instead, the record shows they consistently champion corporations that debase decades-old bipartisan agreements put in place to protect our fragile land and Gulf.
Why do our politicians now have a lawsuit before the Supreme Court to destroy our healthcare system? If you have preexisting conditions and don’t have Medicare, you will be out of luck. Children in their 20s will no longer be covered under their parents’ health insurance.
Why didn’t our politicians act timely to avoid intolerable death counts from Covid19? Our essential workers, health care providers, teachers, and our assisted living institutions required critical equipment and support starting eight months ago.
Why haven’t our politicians addressed the failures of the Florida unemployment system? Why do they refuse to extend unemployment benefits? Why aren’t they helping our renters and landlords instead of pretending the problem would resolve itself? Where is the long-term assistance for our small businesses, bars, restaurants, and our gig workers, musicians, actors, and artists who are simply trying to survive?
We are hurting. Every one of these politicians have failed us. Remember their names: Grant, Gruters, Steube, DeSantis, Moody, Scott, Rubio, and Trump. They are responsible for this time bomb we are now facing: an environmental, social, educational, healthcare, and economic fiasco.
Ralph L. Kerr, Jr.
Rotonda West
