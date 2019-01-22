Editor:
As one of the many seniors living today who have seen war and peace through the years. It reminds me of those men that signed the Declaration of Independence, good men all, who put their lives on the line for our country.
I have seen governments come and go through the years, but now it seems that our government leaders have decided that the well-being of our country is no longer their concern. And a nation divided can not stand.
The people of this country deserve a government that works together for the betterment of its people and not the pettiness of those that would destroy it. Our Constitution makes it very clear that this was not the intent of our Founding Fathers and I pray that our government in Washington will realize that they work for the people and not for themselves.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
