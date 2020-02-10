Editor:

Why was there no discussion about Pence? Perfect incumbent candidate. Perfect resume 60 years old. Probably would have won and the country could have exhaled which we desperately need!

Now our national concern is that 2020 won't be some third world obscenity election where the mantra won't be if you don't vote for me you shouldn't be allowed to vote. These ballots need to be thrown away (nc). Where do we live, folks. C'mon man! Forget Russia. We got a home grown threat!

Ed Kuzner

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments