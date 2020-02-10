Editor:
Why was there no discussion about Pence? Perfect incumbent candidate. Perfect resume 60 years old. Probably would have won and the country could have exhaled which we desperately need!
Now our national concern is that 2020 won't be some third world obscenity election where the mantra won't be if you don't vote for me you shouldn't be allowed to vote. These ballots need to be thrown away (nc). Where do we live, folks. C'mon man! Forget Russia. We got a home grown threat!
Ed Kuzner
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.