In America we have one president at a time. This election has not been certified one way or the other. Over 70 million Americans are largely being dismissed and discredited by almost all forms of media.

Much of Charlotte County votes Republican. We pay for all forms of media to come into our homes. Is it too much to hope for balanced non-accusatory media coverage?

We watched the news conference of President Trump's legal team. There are serious irregularities that have been presented via signed affidavits. We have every right to see these investigated to find where the truth lies.

This is about so much more than one election. This is about our country's survival.

Kathy Bastian

Port Charlotte

