Editor:
In America we have one president at a time. This election has not been certified one way or the other. Over 70 million Americans are largely being dismissed and discredited by almost all forms of media.
Much of Charlotte County votes Republican. We pay for all forms of media to come into our homes. Is it too much to hope for balanced non-accusatory media coverage?
We watched the news conference of President Trump's legal team. There are serious irregularities that have been presented via signed affidavits. We have every right to see these investigated to find where the truth lies.
This is about so much more than one election. This is about our country's survival.
Kathy Bastian
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.