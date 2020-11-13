Editor:

As a Vietnam vet and American patriot I feel obligated to share this to all readers on Veterans Day 2020. The recent presidential election is a fraud! Yes, because I put America first I proudly stand with President Trump and ashamed of my country. Yes, you may call me a “loser” and for the most part you are correct. But let me educate you as to who the the other losers are!

Both my family and I, together with millions of Americans, have lost our country and great economy should the left be certified as winners. Why? Because earlier this year I purchased a new truck with the hopes of purchasing a new travel trailer. So, for the last three months we have been shopping and researching travel trailers and in doing so narrowed our choices to two models . Because of the uncertainty of the election with the possibility of skyrocketing fuel prices, I decided to wait until after the election is certified to make my purchase. Monday I informed the sales person that I am delaying my purchase and/or canceling should Biden be legally declared the winner.

The losers than became me, my family, the sales representative, the dealership, Florida state and local taxes, all dealership employees, the dealership ownership, the transport company, road taxes, fuel taxes, transport driver and family, the American manufacturer, the employees, suppliers, state and local taxes in the manufacturer's state and the states we planned on visiting plus their attractions!

Losers all.

Paul R. Pawlicki

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments