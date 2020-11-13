Editor:
As a Vietnam vet and American patriot I feel obligated to share this to all readers on Veterans Day 2020. The recent presidential election is a fraud! Yes, because I put America first I proudly stand with President Trump and ashamed of my country. Yes, you may call me a “loser” and for the most part you are correct. But let me educate you as to who the the other losers are!
Both my family and I, together with millions of Americans, have lost our country and great economy should the left be certified as winners. Why? Because earlier this year I purchased a new truck with the hopes of purchasing a new travel trailer. So, for the last three months we have been shopping and researching travel trailers and in doing so narrowed our choices to two models . Because of the uncertainty of the election with the possibility of skyrocketing fuel prices, I decided to wait until after the election is certified to make my purchase. Monday I informed the sales person that I am delaying my purchase and/or canceling should Biden be legally declared the winner.
The losers than became me, my family, the sales representative, the dealership, Florida state and local taxes, all dealership employees, the dealership ownership, the transport company, road taxes, fuel taxes, transport driver and family, the American manufacturer, the employees, suppliers, state and local taxes in the manufacturer's state and the states we planned on visiting plus their attractions!
Losers all.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.