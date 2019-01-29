Editor:
Me thinks the author of, "We Are the 'United States" on Jan. 23 perhaps should have refreshed on Civics 101 before bloviating over his purported "unfairness" of the Electoral College in presidential elections.
In fact, he invalidates his own assertions by rightfully expressing his support for "the office of the U.S. president ... represents the entire nation and should represent our nation equally," which, in fact, the Electoral College attempts to do just that for the national electorate. Civics 101 would inform the writer that:
"The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the president. Each state’s entitled allotment of electors equals the number of members in its congressional delegation: one for each member in the House of Representatives plus two for its senators."
If that were not the case, then presidents could be elected by New York (New York City), California (Los Angeles, San Francisco), Illinois (Chicago), Florida (Miami), Texas (Dallas), and probably Massachusetts (Boston). Perhaps all of the other "United" States need not bother to vote because their aggregate of individual votes would not equal the votes of those states and urban venues mentioned above, as examples.
Consequently, states such as Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Delaware, South Dakota, North Dakota, Vermont, Rhode Island, New Mexico, New Hampshire, Maine, Idaho, Hawaii, et al., would not be involved in presidential elections if there were not an Electoral College.
Chet Buckenmaier
Punta Gorda
