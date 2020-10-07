Editor:
The founding fathers intentionally established the Electoral College to protect us from a bare majority, the Continental Congress never intended to create a pure majority-rule democracy. This is one of the things that differentiates the United States from a pure democracy (mob mentality). The Electoral College provides checks and balances to the process, preventing a single ideology from dominating the political landscape. It was not until a partisan lens was applied, after the most unpredictable and unprecedented upset in presidential election history, that the Electoral College began to seem unfair by the Progressives.
Since our government was created as a Constitutional Republic, the Electoral College put this ideology in place by acknowledging the 50 states and the District of Columbia as individual representatives of the collective masses. This gives each entity a vote total that corresponds to their respective populations. The founding fathers foresaw the larger population areas dominating the government at the expense of the less populated areas. This process and its greater purpose were to prevent the anarchy of mob rule.
The Electoral College is here to stay, it is absolutely moral, very fair and balanced process. Our country is a Constitutional Republic, not a democracy, as such prevents the ideologs of the socialist left in large population areas (less physical area - both coasts) from dictating to us in the less populated areas (massive physical area - fly over country) what type of government was intended and “We The People” deserve.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
