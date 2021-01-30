Editor:
Is it time to dispense with the Electoral College? The Electoral College is a huge threat to our democracy.
Statements such as these point out the deficiency in our education system. First, we do not live in a democracy, but you have a hard time knowing that to listen to our elected officials. We live in a Republic. In our form of government the Constitution gives the most power to the states. Every power not given to the federal government in the Constitution resides with the state, as was the case of abortion until the Supreme Court ruling.
Our Legislative branch is Bicameral, two houses, each with differing responsibilities but equal power. The Senate composed of two senators from each state for equal representation. The House composed of representatives based on population. The electors in the Electoral College are made up of representatives of each state equal to the total elected federal representatives for each state. A majority of the electors is required in order to win the Presidency.
The founding fathers from the smaller states saw the population of the cities like New York, Philadelphia and Boston and knew without something like the Electoral College their states would never have a say in the federal government.
California is an example, the largest land mass in the state is 50 to 70% populated by political parties other than Democrat yet the Democrat Party controls the government. Is that fair representation?
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
