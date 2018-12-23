Editor:
The Electoral College is an indirect system for electing the U.S. president by a slate of electors appointed by the state legislators. There are 538 total Electoral College votes, and these 538 people really choose our president. The popular vote actually does not count.
The formula to determine the “voting power” of each elector varies, depending upon the state’s population. Here is how the system works: Each state gets two votes corresponding to its two senators. However, the division of the other 438 votes depends upon how many voters are in a state’s population.
The chief problem: The formula unfairly favors less-populous states, typically located in America’s heartland, over more heavily populated states, chiefly on the East and West coasts. Republicans favor this formula because mid-America is home to many of their supporters.
For example, in the least populous state, Wyoming, each elector represents 140,208 voters. Conversely, in our third-most populous state, each elector stands for 510,318 voters. Thus, Wyoming’s electors have 3.6 times the voting power of Florida’s electors.
Other disadvantages include: “winner take all,” the candidate with the most popular votes wins all the electoral votes of that state; two-party horse race-third party candidates are seldom considered; “swing state” emphasis, campaigning in “safe states” may be ignored.
Now, with a House Democratic House majority, we must nullify this undemocratic institution with a constitutional amendment. No one person’s vote should have more power than another's. All of our elections should follow the "one man, one vote" principle.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
