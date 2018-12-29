Editor:
The very well-written and researched letter in Sunday’s Sun supporting abolishment of the Electoral College ignored the primary reason for keeping it: Without the Electoral College presidential elections would most always be decided by three or four of the most populous states and we would, in effect, have a United States of California and New York.
In today’s political climate that would mean not just a sanctuary state or two, but a sanctuary country with open borders and a total loss of national identity.
An election decided by people who would elect a “dumb as a rock” socialist, Ocasio Cortez; or a governor, Andrew Cuomo, who famously said “America was never that great,” or in the case of California, a flower child governor and a (rich far beyond her salary) obstructionist, Nancy Pelosi.
The industrial and agricultural, hard-working, middle-Americans who still salute the flag and believe in “one nation under God” would be ignored. Long live the Electoral College.
Robert Davis
Placida
