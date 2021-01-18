Editor:
On Jan. 6 our democracy “dodged a bullet” - not talking about Trump supporters’ assault on the Capitol - but what happened in Congressional proceedings. Historically, there have been objections to accepting the slate of delegates. It was done to address perceived grievances, by way of protest. This year was different.
According to the Trump Republicans objecting, they just meant to protest, to call attention to perceived injustices, perhaps to create a federal probe. However, listening to Trump, you know their true objective. Trump had called for the overthrow of Joe Biden’s election ( #OVERTHROW ). And, his minions did everything they could to make it happen. Fortunately, their efforts were thwarted. Likewise, Trump’s desire to have Vice President Pence violate the Constitution by switching Electoral College votes failed.
While unsuccessful, Trump has provided a “blueprint” for future administrations to overthrow valid elections: A president, with the support of their party in both Houses of Congress, could overthrow any free and legal election. All they would need is for every member to be in “lock-step” with the President and vote the “party line” to reject the slate of electors and replace them with favorable ones.
It “scares the Hell out of me” to think this could happen. In a corrupt administration, the President, Vice President, 50 senators, and 218 congressmen could, on their own, decide who should be president of the United States. This attempt to undermine our Constitution is being promoted by Sen. Scott and Rep. Steube in case you want to "congratulate" them.
Dean K. Tomlin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.