In a recent letter to the editor, the writer pointed out elected school board officials have the power to purchase eco-friendly school buses that are powered by batteries.

There is a Canadian company, Ballard Power Systems, that has a proven track record of buses and trucks powered by non-polluting fuel cells. These fuel cells are ideal for mass transit. They are efficient, durable and have a longer life span and have a lower operating expense than gas/diesel engines.

Children and asthma sufferers are seriously affected by diesel fumes that are the most toxic of all fossil fuel fumes. Why continue to expose children to a known health hazard?

Voters recently increased property taxes for the benefit of children's education. Are we not remiss with this opportunity to remove a health hazard for children and to have a cleaner atmosphere?

