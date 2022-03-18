The Biden administration is very positive on switching from gas powered vehicles to electric.
Many auto manufacturers are converting to electric vehicles following Tesla’s lead. Having a good supply base for the key minerals required for electric battery production is critical to success. The following is a summary of where five of the major minerals are obtained.
1. Cobalt: Congo , China, Russia produce 82%
2. Magnesium: China, Russia produce 80%
3. Nickel: Indonesia, Phlipp ines, Russia produce 70 %
4. Graphite: China, Mozambec produce 77%
5. Lithium: Australia,China produce 38%
Sourcing these minerals from countries that are not friendly to the United States seems questionable.
We have canceled pipelines for both oil and natural gas and have made it more challenging for fossil fuel and gas companies to expand production. Instead of being energy independent and exporting petroleum products, we are now going to our adversaries like Venezuela, Iran, and Saudi Arabia begging for more oil.
Electric vehicles, wind mills and solar panels are all great ideas, but must be phased in gradually.
There must be a complete understanding of how to manage all sources of energy and acquire a sufficient amount of the necessary minerals to accomplish a successful conversion.. If a defined plan is not implemented there will be inflation and major supply issues.
