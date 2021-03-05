Editor:
Everyone, and Washington, is hot for electric vehicles now. Why? Please follow the facts.
Electric cars would require building an entirely new industry at a cost of hundreds of billions of dollars minimum. The cost of buying an electric car is more. The cost of building the electric recharging system - stations and lines must be everywhere - could run into the hundreds of billions. This much new electric power would require hundreds of new power plants at a cost of tens of billions minimum.
And how do we power these plants? If we use more new wind turbines, we can chop up millions more birds. Even with newly developed batteries, you can’t travel as far; plus it takes forever to recharge. Can you say slow trips! Only the government would be able to afford building such a system, so we will all have government credit cards. With those cards, the government will know exactly where we are at all times (hmmm!).
Oh, and what do we do with the batteries? In case you don’t know it, batteries are the most polluting things on earth. Plus, if the electric grid is down, you go nowhere.
Oh, as for those old internal combustion boomers we now drive: They can be powered by gasoline, diesel, methane, alcohol, or hydrogen (incredibly clean). And all systems are already in place.
Gee, I wonder which system really makes more sense?
Joseph Wactowski
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.