Editor:

Inflation is primarily fuel cost driven. Everything you see around you, was last delivered using fuel. The cost is passed on to you.

Three years ago Biden declared war on fossil fuel. Every aspect of the industry has been attacked by his policies. Check all the videos and 5-23-22 Japan gas video. His administration wants higher prices so we buy electric vehicles (EV).

I have kept a gas log since 1992, same gas station last eight years. Election day 11-3-20 paid $1.81; 11-3-21, $3.13, up 73%. 5-24-22, $4.46, up 246% since pre 2020 election. Not Putin's price hike but Biden's policies.

About 1% of U.S. autos are EV. Average cost $60K, average range 300 miles, full charge normal outlet two days. Upgrade electric panel and outlet (cost $1-4K) full charge 8 hours! Public charge 1 hour, $20.


About 78% of U.S. energy production is fossil fuel, 10% nuclear, 12% renewable. No wind, no sun, no power. Kills birds and bad for the environment.

Impossible to supply all of our energy. Nuclear is the logical clean choice. If committed to today it would take over 20 years to replace fossil fuel. So until then put a moratorium on the war on fossil fuel. Use all forms of energy and drill! Within 2 months gas will be $2, we will be energy independent, and have a much more secure nation. If not $6 gas soon.

If you believe the liberal media and politicians you probably believe that call that your car warranty is expiring.

Joe Guziejewski

Punta Gorda

