Editor:
The inmates have taken over the asylum. Biden kills our pipeline, but approves the Russians'. He wants to retard our gas and oil production and probably will lift sanctions on Iran so we go back to depending on OPEC instead of being energy independent. He wants everyone to only drive electric cars and trucks. That might be OK for local use, like a kind of golf cart, but I wonder just how many days it would take me to drive North to visit grandkids if I have to recharge batteries for 12 to 16 hours every 300 miles, or worse yet, if we have to evacuate along with thousands of others.
Today, highways have huge truck stops and gas stations so 20 or 30 cars can simultaneously fill up in a matter of minutes in and out. How will "charging " stations accommodate even nonholiday or emergency traffic when it takes so long to "fill up"? Not to mention all the trucks,
Where is all this electricity going to come from? Power from solar panels made in China or windmills that freeze up in winter ice, or maybe outfits like the Solindra fiasco during Obama/Biden period? What happens to roads without the gas and diesel tax of 50 cents or more per gallon?
I can see this harebrained idea a good deal for motels and electric companies, but otherwise, just plain crazy. Like the rest of the radical left agenda.
Ernest Swanson
Port Charlotte
