Editor:
There is a push to get the "Texas Scheme" in place for electricity deregulation by constitutional amendment. Those pushing it say it will save ratepayers money. Here are the facts.
I lived in Texas when deregulation went through. Electric rates went from among the lowest to fifth highest in the nation. The largest utility saw its profit the first year jump to 35%. The scheme allowed generation facilities to be taken off line, then when summer hit and more electricity was needed, they are able to turn on a generation plant and all providers then can charge 1,000% of what they were charging for power to the system.
A study showed that from 2002, when deregulation took place, to 2012, rate payers paid an additional $22 billion in electric rates.
All this is public information. Rather than believing that deregulation will be a boon, I assure you it will be a costly boondoggle.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
