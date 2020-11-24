Editor:

Why does it seem that the advocates of a pollution free environment never mention eliminating those things that directly affect themselves? They want to electrify cars, but never mention the asphalt roads that put pollutants into the air for many years.

Electrification seems to be their answer to everything, but the amount of land required for solar and wind devices reduces the amount of land for agriculture, housing, recreation, etc.

I also have difficulty with the idea that airplanes can run on electricity, unless, perhaps, we go back to propeller driven planes, but then the batteries would be a tremendous hindrance to both space and weight.

Petroleum is the basis for thousands of products other than jet fuel and roads, such as plastics, lubricants, medicine, dentures, and a host of other useful items. It would seem reasonable to find alternate replacements before attempting to do away with useful materials.

Verle L. Davison

Port Charlotte

