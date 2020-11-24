Editor:
Why does it seem that the advocates of a pollution free environment never mention eliminating those things that directly affect themselves? They want to electrify cars, but never mention the asphalt roads that put pollutants into the air for many years.
Electrification seems to be their answer to everything, but the amount of land required for solar and wind devices reduces the amount of land for agriculture, housing, recreation, etc.
I also have difficulty with the idea that airplanes can run on electricity, unless, perhaps, we go back to propeller driven planes, but then the batteries would be a tremendous hindrance to both space and weight.
Petroleum is the basis for thousands of products other than jet fuel and roads, such as plastics, lubricants, medicine, dentures, and a host of other useful items. It would seem reasonable to find alternate replacements before attempting to do away with useful materials.
Verle L. Davison
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.