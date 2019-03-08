Editor:
What can we say about the world of today. Is it much better or is it much worse? Is it a blessing or is it a curse?
Do the people understand what lies ahead? And do they believe what the Bible has said?
They say that electronics are here to stay, but the same electronics may turn against us one day.
Marvin F. Coad
Port Charlotte
