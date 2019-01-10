Editor:
Three cheers for Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who introduced the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2019 in the House which would revoke Planned Parenthood (PP) funding via Medicaid. Planned Parenthood and its affiliates last year received $543.7 million, or 37 percent, of its total revenues from federal, state and local grants and payments.
Under the newly introduced legislation, all funds that are no longer available to abortion providers, including PP will be explicitly made available to other eligible providers for women’s health care services. And, the of course PP remains funded despite the partial government shutdown. Of course Nancy and Chuck and the Democrats will not agree. If we don’t stand for something we fall for anything.
Lucy Allen
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.