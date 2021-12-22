Russia was destroyed by WWI. Britain and the France were weakened, an old order of kings, nobility, warfare, and colonies crumbled.
America's entry into WW I destroyed Germany and created Hitler. It was not our war, England was not our ally (there was still enmity from the revolution), and Germany was no threat to us; America, adhering to Washington’s farewell address was decidedly against foreign entanglements.
It was an elite decision, a money decision, and the populace of America was propagandize to go “over there.” In an age of no electronic media, in a short time, the psychology changed. The first time mass propaganda influenced, so rapidly, the mindset of an entire country.
It has only gotten worse. Today, media bombards the brain, people are inundated with trivia, their minds captured. Truth difficult to determine. Life is divorced from basic realities, the line between sanity and insanity is nebulous. Our minds are adrift, an incessant bombardment obliterates freedom, people lost in a maze of obfuscation.
Legacy news is “Elite” bought and controlled, what they extol… we think.
Russia has been invaded three times, each time devastated; they lost 25 million in WWII, destroyed a German Army of 2 million. They are very sensitive about borders, security, and are threatened in the Ukraine.
We cavalierly inflict them with constant Cuban Missile Crises. They are a nuclear power and our miscalculation could destroy the world.
