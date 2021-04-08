Editor:
Fellow Americans, welcome to the new USSR, United States Socialist Republic, complete with cancel culture, race division, hate for our country, our citizens, our history and anything else that the left, elite, socialists can think to complain about. Sit back and take a minute to assess what we are trying to do for U.S. citizens. As far as I can tell this new administration has not done anything to benefit us except throw our tax money at us hoping to get more people dependent on government. That is slavery, not to plantation owners but to our government.
Why are we teaching our children to hate our country, to hate each other, to hate themselves, to hate our ancestors and our history? If you hate this country, please move to a place you will be happy. The place where the ideology is more in line with yours. Or, maybe you could grow up and quit complaining about every little thing you can think of. Get off social media where all the discontents hang out.
Now a few words to the news media. If we want news, that is all we want. If we want opinions and commentary, that's what we want. Don't combine the two. Make it real news, not made up news and check your sources twice.
Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.
Judy Snow
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.