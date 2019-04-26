Editor:
Punta Gorda city leaders are either oblivious to, or simply choose to ignore, the exponential growth of pickleball nationwide and internationally. Most progressive cities are wrapping their arms around pickleball.
The definition of a park is an area of land set aside for the enjoyment of the public for recreation.
The city has made a number of questionable changes to Gilchrist Park in recent years. They have eliminated roads, parking and even restrooms, which were later re-installed, all of which have made it less user-friendly to the public. In addition, they have driven out the very popular Guitar Army.
There are only 19 very nice homes and one restaurant on West Retta Esplanade across from Gilchrist Park and the pickleball courts only occupy about 100 feet of the park along the water. If the pickleball courts were in a less-expensive neighborhood, I doubt that the issue of would even get the time of the day.
Quite frankly, I don't think the residents on West Retta Esplanade across from Gilchrist Park will ever be happy until West Retta Esplanade becomes a private road and Gilchrist Park is nothing more than a green space for their own personal use with no activity.
In addition to not wanting pickleball, the elite 19 homeowners don't approve of airplanes flying overhead or a mooring field, as undesirables might come ashore.
One has to wonder if an oligarchy isn't in play here?
Ralph "The Dinker" Hagman
Port Charlotte
