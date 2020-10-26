Editor:
The Covid situation in Florida and the nation is a direct repercussion of congressional GOP failing their oaths to uphold and defend the constitution and to render fair judgement.
The president broke the law, and admitted to it on national TV. So, the House began an impeachment inquiry. The president illegally ignored lawful subpoenas and was impeached.
Greg Steube, a military veteran, lawyer and freshman congressman had a chance to prove his integrity. The president broke the law. Steube has sworn to uphold the constitution. Instead, he became a Trump defender. He defended a criminal president instead of the constitution. He could have joined a chorus of reasonable leaders and called for the removal of a clearly corrupt and criminal president, but he didn’t.
And we are all paying for it. The Congressional GOP gave Trump a blank check to lie, cheat and betray the nation. And now we have a pandemic, and our president is lying to us about Covid and his followers believe his lies, and our public health is being undermined.
So, that is why we are supporting Allen Ellison. We believe that the GOP is in free fall and that Mr. Ellison has a real chance to beat Steube, and that he will better serve our community.
Jake Lantz
Katy Lantz
Punta Gorda
