Editor:
Pentagon officials have recently expressed concern regarding the rate of suicide in active-duty service members. The Department of Defense has seen a steady rise in cases over the last five years. Currently, some 20 veterans take their life each day.
Candidate for U.S. Congressional District 17, Allen Ellison, working with veterans’ groups, has crafted legislation which he will bring to Congress after he is elected.
Ellison’s proposed bill would the enhance military discharge process to include comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of post traumatic stress issues. The process would include follow up after diagnosis to assure the discharged service member is receiving the support they need to prosper in the civilian world.
Action in this area is long overdue. Vote for Allen Ellison to assure we do all we can to protect the mental health of our discharged vets.
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.