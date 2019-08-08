Editor:
“The Second Amendment” has been the rallying cry in defense of gun ownership for a hundred years. While I firmly believe in responsible gun ownership, we must vote NRA shills (Republican and Democrat, alike) out of office.
Our forefathers did not envision giving everyone, and anyone, more firepower than an entire company of army regulars — armed with muskets. Do hunters and target shooters need an AR-15 or AK-47? These are strictly used for killing people, as quickly and ruthlessly as possible.
Waiting periods, background checks, magazine limits, gun registration and assault weapons bans should be part of responsible reforms. (They’re not trying to take your guns! That’s the paranoia talking.)
We must embrace responsible gun ownership, or our most basic societal and American freedom — freedom from fear in the way we conduct our day-to-day lives — will be permanently lost.
Ted Goodwin
Punta Gorda
